Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 38.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 88.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

