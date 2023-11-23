Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.92.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

