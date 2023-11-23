The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $15.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAIN. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $978.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven R. Golliher purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven R. Golliher purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 73,175 shares of company stock worth $768,525. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

