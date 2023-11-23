Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 201.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 615.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $45.16 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

