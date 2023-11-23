Analysts Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Price Target at $242.09

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $211.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after acquiring an additional 483,878 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

