Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $590.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $604.43.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $632.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $361.62 and a 12-month high of $642.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $548.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.51.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

