Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $32.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.03.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.