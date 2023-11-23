Brokerages Set Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) PT at $126.00

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 10.0% during the third quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2,631.6% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Crown Castle by 8.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $103.10 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

