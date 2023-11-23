Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

HCAT opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $444.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares in the company, valued at $663,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,675 shares of company stock worth $61,366. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 118.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

