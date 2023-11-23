Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.22.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $284.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $286.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.09.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.