The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives $339.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $339.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $309.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.01. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

