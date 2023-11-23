Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $740,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

