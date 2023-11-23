Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $25.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. Samsara has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 78,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,066,367.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,709 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $373,570.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 335,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,131,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 78,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,066,367.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,564,188 shares of company stock valued at $68,796,132. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

