Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Price Target at $48.82

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NYSE:MUR opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

