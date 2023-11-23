Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $208.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of PWR opened at $183.81 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

