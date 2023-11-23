Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $447.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Deere & Company Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE DE opened at $370.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.20. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 43.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

