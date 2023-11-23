Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $90.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.35.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.