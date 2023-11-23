Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

FTS stock opened at C$56.21 on Thursday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$49.82 and a 1-year high of C$62.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.21.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.1578947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

