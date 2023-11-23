The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,504.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,870.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,486.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 750,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,714.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,283,446 shares of company stock worth $118,714,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,408 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 9,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after buying an additional 779,912 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at $5,746,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after buying an additional 452,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $5,721,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.15. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

