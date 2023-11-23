Analysts Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT at $52.60

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $162,607.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,656.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. BOKF NA bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

