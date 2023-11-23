C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $9.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

CCCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of CCCC opened at $1.52 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

