TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, August 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Katherine J. Park acquired 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 126,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:TPVG opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $377.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.30%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.