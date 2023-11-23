PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $25.84 on Monday. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

