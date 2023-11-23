Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRYS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.56.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $102.02 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $132.68. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.51.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 36,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

