Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allakos from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

ALLK stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. Allakos has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Allakos by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,467 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 77.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 335,822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 53,199 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,096,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

