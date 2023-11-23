TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on TA. National Bankshares dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$10.91 on Thursday. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.97. The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

