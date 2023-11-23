TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.32.
Several brokerages recently commented on TA. National Bankshares dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TA
TransAlta Trading Up 0.8 %
TransAlta Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 10.28%.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.