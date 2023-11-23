Analysts Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Price Target at $11.13

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

