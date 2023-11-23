Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 649 ($8.12).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Land Securities Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.38) to GBX 650 ($8.13) in a report on Monday, September 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.82) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Land Securities Group Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, insider Miles Roberts purchased 3,645 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £23,801.85 ($29,778.37). 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 633.60 ($7.93) on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.40 ($9.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 596.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 604.11. The stock has a market cap of £4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.59, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,756.10%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

