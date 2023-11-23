ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives $80.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ESAB has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $40,715.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,296.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,296.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $192,852. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,920,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $683,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

