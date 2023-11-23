Craig Hallum Lowers Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Destination XL Group news, Director Jack Boyle bought 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $58,756.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 493,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Boyle bought 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $58,756.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 493,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,342.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

