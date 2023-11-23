Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on ARM (NASDAQ:ARM)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 62.09.

NASDAQ ARM opened at 61.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 53.39. ARM has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 69.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

