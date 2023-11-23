HC Wainwright Lowers Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biotricity’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Biotricity Trading Down 3.3 %

BTCY opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

