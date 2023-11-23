HC Wainwright Lowers Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biotricity’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
Biotricity Trading Down 3.3 %
BTCY opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.34.
Biotricity Company Profile
