Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

NYSE:LPG opened at $42.30 on Monday. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,370. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 105,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

