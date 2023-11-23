TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $218.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

