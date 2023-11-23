Bank of America Lowers Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.10 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.60.
Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0962 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.
Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.
