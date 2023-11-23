Bank of America Lowers Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.10 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.60.

Gerdau Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0962 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

About Gerdau

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,561,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 538,306 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 38,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 614,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 430,046 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

