Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CERE

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 61,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,561,427.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,762.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 876,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,990.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,794,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,231,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 61,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,561,427.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $68,762.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,443. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 146,019 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.