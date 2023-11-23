HC Wainwright Cuts Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Price Target to $1.60

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.60 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electra Battery Materials’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of ELBM stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. Electra Battery Materials has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

