Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.19. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $39,350.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $105,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,063,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after buying an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,884,000 after buying an additional 379,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 40.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after buying an additional 197,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

