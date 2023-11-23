HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 7.2 %

Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRTS. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Further Reading

