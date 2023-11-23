Bank of America Downgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $12.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.41.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SSRM

SSR Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

SSRM stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $36,214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 9.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,115,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $29,214,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 95,520.5% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,725 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.