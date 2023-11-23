Ternium (NYSE:TX) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ternium from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.36.

Ternium Stock Performance

Ternium stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. Ternium has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 392,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $4,064,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

