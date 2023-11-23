Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.10 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.

SID stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -107.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.1526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 20.2%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 272.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 107.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

