Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Price Performance

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

Shares of VTLE opened at $46.24 on Monday. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other Vital Energy news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $129,151,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,254,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vital Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 197,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vital Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,320 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.