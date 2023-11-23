PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PFSweb by 321.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PFSweb by 51.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in PFSweb by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

