Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

ENR opened at $31.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 58.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

