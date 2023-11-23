Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 1.0 %

CULP stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.28. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. Research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

In related news, insider Thomas Bruno purchased 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,142.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,416. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Culp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 211,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Culp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.