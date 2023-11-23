Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $47.68.

In related news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

