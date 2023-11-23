Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CAT opened at $246.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

