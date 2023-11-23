American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.6 %

AEL opened at $54.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.92.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,576,936.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,282,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,426,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,736,000 after acquiring an additional 254,555 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

