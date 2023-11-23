Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $74.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of -1.57. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Eltek had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 25.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eltek will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eltek by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eltek in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Eltek in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Eltek in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eltek by 14,290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

